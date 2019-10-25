HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College will host its annual winter baseball camp early next year. The camp encompasses four consecutive Sundays. It begins Jan. 5.
FLCC baseball coach Sean Marren will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12, and there is a limit of seven players per coach.
Space is limited.
Sign up by Nov. 30 and save $20 on the registration fee. To earn the discount, enter the code NEWS20 during checkout.
For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 1-866-622-4487.