PALMYRA — The 54th annual Palmyra Canaltown Days are set for Saturday and Sunday in the Wayne County village with a plan to “Relive the Days when the Canal was King!”
The festivities will be held on Main Street (Route 31) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A Grand Parade emceed by news anchor Dan Schrack is slated for Saturday at 4 p.m., and a car show will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.
There will be plenty of food, crafts, a market square, historic canal walks, bands, pony rides, a 5K Walk/Run, an art show, world-class museums, commemorative promotional items and plenty of musical entertainment each day.
Parking and entry at the event are free. Pets are not allowed.
Parking is available at the Wayne County Fairgrounds on West Foster Street, with continuous free shuttle service available both days, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Special accommodation parking also will be available on Canandaigua Street (Route 21), the east side from Main Street (Route 31) to Jackson Street.
Visit www.palmyracanaltowndays.org for more info including a detailed map.