Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach did a quick interview via email with Darius Rucker, who will take the stage at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. The former lead singer of rock's Hootie & the Blowfish has successfully transitioned to country music. Here's what he had to say about his career.
LHB: I read something that said your evolution from front man of beloved '90s rock band Hootie & the Blowfish to modern country star was completely seamless. Do you agree?
DR: Oh, definitely not seamless. There were a lot of questions about how it would ever work. We had to essentially re-introduce me to audiences as if I was a brand-new artist, but I was so passionate about making country music that I was willing to put in that work and go visit all the radio stations across the country, play the early slots on tours, whatever it took. There was one show where when I started playing a Hootie song, some fans near the front sat down and that's when it hit me that 'Wow, they only know this side of my career.' I'm so thankful the fans embraced me and I still pinch myself to be doing this 15 years later.
LHB: What was it that inspired you to "go country" in the middle of what seemed like a very successful career in rock and roll?
HB: I grew up in Charleston, South Carolina and one of the only stations I could get to come in clearly on the radio dial in my room was WSM, which hosted the Grand Ole Opry. I would stay up late on Saturday nights listening to those Opry shows on AM radio and fall in love with the songs and stories I heard, so country music has always been a huge part of my life. When we decided to take some time off from touring as Hootie & the Blowfish, I came to Nashville just hoping someone would give me a chance to write a country record. To still be making country records people are excited to hear all these years later is a dream come true.
LHB: Can you talk about what it was like for you en route to becoming one of the few very successful country artists of color?
DR: When I was on that early radio tour, the first program director I met — who is now a good friend and very supportive of my music — he told me flat out, “I love the song, and I’m going to play it, but I don’t think my audience will accept a Black country singer.” That was shocking for me to hear. There were definitely some doors that were a bit harder to open, but thankfully people like Charley Pride had already started that work years prior. Now, they’re opening wider and we’re seeing incredible artists like Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, The War and Treaty getting a chance to showcase their talent and the industry is not only embracing diversity, but even starting to intentionally seek it out.
LHB: Can fans still expect to hear Hootie songs in your solo set?
DR: Absolutely. I know some people get tired of playing their hits, but I love it. Every time we play the first few notes of songs like “Let Her Cry” or “Only Wanna Be With You” and we hear the crowd go wild, you can tell how happy it makes people. There’s nothing like that feeling — I’ll play those songs forever.
LHB: How did you choose Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors to tour with you? What impresses you about him?
DR: One of my favorite parts of touring is getting to bring other artists out with us and create that special experience for fans every year. I’ve been a fan of Drew myself for a long time — he and his band have such a unique sound and a great perspective musically. I’m excited to hear them play every night!