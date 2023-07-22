Thirteen seasons are now behind the Geneva Music Festival, which continues to excel in showcasing how fabulous music can create and build community. GMF artists played in concerts through 11 multiple genres — from classical (old and new) and bluegrass, to R&B and soul.
Geneva resident Charles McCadd was impressed by the breadth of repertoire from the Jason Clayborn Band. “The actual diversity of how much music they fit in of everything was amazing. Being able to go from all these different generations of music and then collide them all together to make everyone in the audience happy was just amazing.”
Concert attendees commented not only on the quality of the musicianship but on music’s ability to form connections. Samuel Calderon, recent graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, said after attending the Jason Clayborn concert, “I think it’s really important for people to have space to connect in general, and I think music is a really valuable platform for that.” Litzy Bautista, also a recent HWS graduate, continued, “I really enjoyed the concert, it was nice coming and being able to enjoy time and have fun with so many people that I otherwise wouldn’t have gotten to know if I didn’t come here.”
It’s easy when listening to music — especially classical music — to think of it as a commodity, an entertainment, and to forget the interpersonal connections that underpin it. The intimate setting of chamber music reminds us of the connection between artists — their glances, nods, smiles, eyebrow lifts are all on view for the audience and are directed amongst each other during a performance. Intimate and collaborative, they orchestrate chamber music together, rather than training their focus to a conductor like plants to the sun. One of the really striking themes about GMF is the camaraderie the artists share. As an audience member, you feel as if you’re being let in on their inner world.
The exceptional cellist Clive Greensmith, who in addition to playing some stunning pieces over the course of the season by more traditional classical composers, performed a surprise solo during the final concert — Luciano Berio’s technically demanding “Sequenza 14” — reflects that, “Chamber music, or ensemble playing, is of course a communal pursuit and highlights the need to be good listeners and to work together as a part of a team. A true ensemble player must be sensitive, humble, flexible, and open to an infinite variety of new ideas. Individuality is also important, but so often, the crux of the matter is in how one answers this question: How can I be me, whilst allowing you to be you?”
Each season, the festival has a theme. This year’s was “Gods, Myths and the Divine,” a rather capacious theme that lent itself to a truly fascinating lineup of concerts in a variety of styles. From modern myths and Taiwanese legends to Christian and Jewish religious music, the season spanned cultures and belief systems.
Board member and music devotee Trevor Burrall commented of the final concert that it was “well conceptualized and brought to fruition nicely,” and those words can sum up the entirety of the season as well.
As for every season, GMF was supported by many generous donors, sponsors, and grants. Special thanks are extended to Lyons National Bank, the New York State Council on the Arts for honoring GMF with a $30,000 grant, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Canada Council for the Arts, the Rochester Area Community Foundation, the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation, the Max and Marian Farash Foundation, the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation, the Williams Family Foundation, and the Wyckoff Family Foundation.
Mark Gearan, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, said after the final concert, “Geneva Music Festival is really treasured for this region. For 13 years now — brilliant seasons, all — we’ve had the benefit of listening to world-class musicians who bring their talents to our region and engage with the community, celebrate different kinds of music, and share that with us. Tonight was no exception.” Mary Gearan, his wife, added, “It was amazing, as always. It’s been a privilege getting to be able to be in Geneva here and seeing three Geneva high school graduates who created the Geneva Music Festival.”
Artistic Director Geoffrey Herd wrapped up the season by concluding, “Many thanks to our dedicated patrons and supporters who helped make our 2023 season sensational. The GMF musicians were honored, as always, to perform for our community and explore the diverse repertoire inspired by our theme, Gods, Myths and the Divine. I wish all of you a peaceful and happy summer, and I look forward to sharing details about our next season soon.”