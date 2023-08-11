SENECA FALLS — Still interested in auditioning for Seneca Community Players’ production of “Misery?” There will be another opportunity at 6 p.m. this Sunday.
The extended open auditions for the three-character play will be held at 103 Fall St. Contact the director for an audition packet at wmp@rochester.rr.com. Actual rehearsals for the play will begin in September.
“Misery” will play a strictly limited engagement of two successive weekends (Oct. 20-22 and 27-29) in the 92-seat, fully refurbished Fatzinger Hall at the Waterloo Library & Historical Society.
Adapted from the Stephen King book and subsequent movie, the story follows the aftermath of a near-fatal car accident — world-famous novelist Paul Sheldon finds himself in a strange house being nursed back to health by his doting, self-proclaimed Number One Fan, Annie Wilkes. But as her love for his work turns to dangerous obsession, he realizes he must plot his greatest story yet: How to escape with his life.
Established in 1972, SCP has offered more than half a century of high quality theatrical productions for Seneca Falls and the surrounding communities. Visit www.senecacommuityplayers.org.