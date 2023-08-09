AUBURN — The Cayuga Museum’s Carriage House Theater will screen the new documentary from Wheelhouse Creative, “Deciding Vote," which explores the story of former New York State Assemblyman George Michaels.
It will be shown at 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Admission is free, although donations are appreciated. A cash bar is available.
Michaels was a prominent member of Auburn’s Jewish community and a veteran of World War II. He entered politics in the tumultuous era of the 1960s, and became a central figure in paving the way for abortion rights in the U.S. when his switched vote barely passed New York’s law legalizing abortion in 1970.
The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers and Michaels family.
“The Deciding Vote” was shown recently at the DC/Dox Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival. It won the Richard D. Propes Social Impact Award at the 2023 Indy Shorts International Film Festival.
The Carriage House Theater is at 203 Genesee St. (rear). Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the theater just off Orchard Avenue and within the surrounding neighborhood.
Learn more at cayugamuseum.org/deciding-vote or by calling 315-253-8051.