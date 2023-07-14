CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Art & Music Festival will be held in the city’s historic downtown on Friday from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
The festival, now in its 34th year, will include juried artists from around the country in over 14 mediums. There will be demonstrations of glass flaming, candle making, pottery and painting along with street food vendors and an incredible line up of live music daily.
The Golden Palette Art Trail will take place during the festival. Pick up your free passport and map at the festival information table at 115 South Main St. or any shop with a golden palette displayed by their entryway. Follow the trail to the Golden Palette stops where you’ll discover a wide variety of special events, plus original art, fine craft, classes, services and unique gift items. Visit all the stops and enter to win over $1,000 worth of gift certificates, original art, art supplies, wine musical instrument, jewelry, flamed glass pieces, candles and more.
Between unique shops lining the streets to juried artists, crafters and food vendors there will be well over 150 places to stop and enjoy.
This year’s juried event introduces many new artists while also welcoming back select artists from the past. Vendors will display their wares along Main Street. Artwork falls into various categories including all-natural products, drawing, fiber, glass, gourmet foods, jewelry, mixed media, photography, sculpture and woodworking.
Street food vendors include 564 Chicken & Waffles, Island Wraps, Rochester Kettle Corn, Al’s Hot Dogs & Fried Dough, Mr. Squeeze Real Lemonade, Sugar Lips, Potato Lucious, Effortless Healthy, House of Whacks, and Food by Deleo.
Festival attendees also can visit local restaurants and breweries. Outdoor dining and rooftop options are available.
Musical acts will play all three days on the Maxion Stage in the Commons at the corner of Coach and Main. Performances range from Motown and rock to funk and country.
The full music schedule:
FRIDAY
Brian Lindsay Band, noon-1:15 p.m.; Sammy Viamonte, 1:45-3:15 p.m.; F.O.G., 3:45-5 p.m.; Swamp Road Jukes, 5:30-7 p.m.
SATURDAY
The Blacktop Daddies, noon-1:15 p.m.; Dave McGrath, 1:45-3 p.m.; The Movers, 3:30-5 p.m.
SUNDAY
Steve Grills Band, noon-1:15 p.m.; Tyler Smilo & Dom DeCecco of Smilo & the Ghost, 1:45-3 p.m.; Feedback, 3:30-5 p.m.
Several free municipal parking lots are located throughout the city. They can be found on West Avenue, Niagara, Ontario Street, Mill Street, Antis and Bristol Street.
Event sponsors are BIG 107.3 and iheart media, Cutco, Renewal by Anderson, Mobile Music, Peacemaker Brewing, Wonder Windows, Downtown Canandaigua BID
For more information go to www.downtowncanandaigua.com; http://www.facebook.com/CanandaiguaArtFestival or call 585-396-0300.