GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in partnership with the Wine Trails of Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga lakes, Finger Lakes Wine Country, and the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, invite everyone to celebrate the third annual Finger Lakes Wine Month throughout August.
The organizations continue to partner, leading the recognition and celebration of the unforgettable Finger Lakes wine region. Throughout August, wineries will offer specialty tastings and unique experiences, wine dinners, and more. Regional businesses are joining in for 2023 with their own classes, seminars, special offerings and discounted promotions highlighting Finger Lakes wine.
“Continuing the celebration of our region through the collaboration of our organizations exemplifies what Finger Lakes wine is all about,” says Kyle Pallischeck, executive director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance. “Not only are we celebrating the high caliber of wine produced in the region, but the community that champions producers efforts only adds to the region’s overall success.”
Christina Oldroyd, Vice President of Brand Development at Finger Lakes Wine Country, agrees: “Three years in a row we’ve celebrated the hard work put in by everyone in the wine industry, and taken a moment to recognize the importance of the wine industry to the region as a whole.”
Participating wineries will be easily identified by flying a Finger Lakes Wine Month flag throughout August. Finger Lakes Wine Month themed merchandise, specials, promotions, and events planned for the month can be found online at www.flxwinemonth.com, shared on social media by the participating organizations and wineries, and with the hashtag #flxwinemonth.