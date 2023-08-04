SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank is organizing the annual Taste & Tunes event for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at People’s Park. The event is being presented by Eagle Auto Center.
All proceeds from Taste & Tunes will go to four organizations that help feed the hungry in Seneca County: Seneca County House of Concern, Trevor’s Gift of Waterloo, the Seneca Falls Backpack Program, and the CAP food pantry in Waterloo. Last year’s event raised over $12,000 for these organizations.
Taste & Tunes will feature tastings from various wineries, breweries, and restaurants in Seneca County, along with live music by Steve MacLean’s Acoustic Vibes Show.
Presale tickets are $20 for those 21 and older and $10 for those younger than 21. Tickets are available for purchase at Café XIX on East Bayard Street, Generations Bank at 19 Cayuga St., and at tasteandtunes.ticketleap.com/2023.
Check Facebook for updates at https://www.facebook.com/tasteandtunes/.
Current vendors include the Red Brick Pub, Café XIX, Simply Homemade, Parker’s Grille and Tap House, Taste of Soul Food Truck, Downtown Deli, It’s a Wonderful Bakery, Cayuga Lake Creamery, Rue Claire, Nothing Batter, Ashley Lynn Winery, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Young Lion Brewing, and Airy Acres Winery.