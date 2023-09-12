INTERLAKEN — Lucas Vineyards will be hosting its 23rd German Festival on Sept. 17.
Founded in 1980, Lucas Vineyards is Cayuga Lake’s first winery. The annual German Festival is one of its highlights, and this year’s will be held from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Live music will be provided by The Enzian Bavarian Band and Dancers and there will be grape stomping, grape pies, German food, face painting, alphorn and polka instructions, polka and yodeling contests, vendors and costumes.
Lucas Vineyards’ award winning rieslings and gewürztraminer will be featured and available by the glass or bottle. Wine slushies and beer also will be available for purchase.
The family- and pet-friendly event will be held rain or shine, under tents in inclement weather.
The cost is $10 with those 6 and under free. There is free parking. No coolers are permitted. Tickets are available online at www.lucasvineyards.com or at the door the day of the event.
Lucas Vineyards is at 3862 County Road 150 (between routes 96 and 89 on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail.
For additional information, go to www.lucasvineyards.com or call 607-532-4825.