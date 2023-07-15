ITHACA — Aug. 6 is the day to get your motor running for Ithaca’s 10th annual Rotary Road Rally.
Drive about 30 miles of country roads, answering questions, taking pictures, and picking up scavenger hunt items along the way. Check in between 1-2 p.m. (all cars must be on the course by 2). The starting location is FoodNet/Bailey Insurance, 2422 North Triphammer Road. Finish by 4:30 at a mystery location.
All who finish have an opportunity to win a grant for their favorite local non-profit, made possible by Ithaca Rotary’s donor-advised fund at the Tompkins Community Foundation. Proceeds benefit the club’s James L. Gibbs Ithaca High School scholarship fund.
Preregister at https://ithacarotary.com/Stories/rotary-road-rally-2023. To find out more, contact Kelly Buck at 315-406-0791 or kdbskier@gmail.com.