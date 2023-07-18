MIDDLESEX — The Rochester Folk Art Guild will host a lecture in July and two more in September as part of its third annual Lecture on the Lawn Series at East Hill Farm, 1445 Upper Hill Road.
The July 30 event will include poetry readings from Steve Lewandowski of Rushville; GS Murphy of Pittsburgh and Geneva; Bill Pruitt of Rochester; Helen Ruggieri of Olean; and Scott W. Williams of Buffalo and Canandaigua.
All five poets have published their works and feature a wide variety of styles. Their collective reading is entitled the Wordstock Poetry Festival.
Two more lectures in September will complete the series:
• Sept. 10: An Afternoon of Poetry Spun into Song with Dead Metaphor Cabaret, and Curt and Nani Nehring Bliss.
• Sept. 24: “Digging Deeper”: Building Intergenerational, Antiracist Community in Rural New York Through Conversation with Danielle Tcholakian, Public Library Worker and Community Facilitator.
Lectures take place rain or shine, either in the yard next to the Main House or in the Hall. All lectures will last approximately one hour. Wooden benches are provided, although those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The Lecture on the Lawn series is free to the public, but donations are appreciated. At the conclusion of each lecture, attendees are invited to take a guided tour of the campus and browse the beautiful crafts created onsite and by local artists, which are on display in the East Hill Gallery.
Learn more at www.folkartguild.org.