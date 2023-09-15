MACEDON — The grand opening of Long Acre Farms’ Fall Festival is Saturday, ushering in a season of family fun, fall treats, and the unveiling of the corn maze theme that celebrates the Bicentennial of Wayne County.
The Long Acre Farms’ Fall Festival runs through the end of October and includes a plethora of activities and attractions that will leave visitors of all ages buzzing with excitement.
This year’s main attraction is the corn maze, specially designed to commemorate Wayne County’s 200th anniversary and its rich history and vibrant community.
The attractions include:
• Corn maze exploration: Traverse the winding paths of the Bicentennial-themed corn maze and test your navigation skills while learning about the county’s heritage.
• Back 40 adventure: Bounce into a world of fun on the jumping pillow, test your agility and speed on the obstacle course, take a slide down the giant slide, or pedal around on our giant trikes.
• Fall treats: Savor the flavors of autumn with a variety of treats, including fresh caramel apples, homemade donuts, and kettle corn.
• Cow train rides: Hop aboard the cow train or wagon ride and enjoy the scenic beauty of Long Acre Farms.
• Pumpkins: Find the perfect pumpkin to decorate your home or carve into a spooky masterpiece for Halloween.
• Farm market: Stock up on fresh produce, local goods, and unique gifts at our charming farm market.
“Long Acre Farms is proud to be a part of Wayne County’s history and tradition. Our Bicentennial-themed maze is a tribute to the strong and vibrant community that has thrived here for two centuries,” said Joan Allen, owner of Long Acre Farms. “We invite everyone to join us for our Fall Festival Opening weekend and immerse themselves in the spirit of Wayne County.”
For more information, visit www.longacrefarms.com or contact email info@longacrefarms.com.