MARION — The Marion Fall Festival, presented by the Marion Events Organization, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
The event will be held on Main Street in downtown of this Wayne County town. There will be free parking at the Marion Town Park, with free shuttle service to and from the festival.
The family-friendly event will include:
• The Marion Library pie and book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Marion Fire Department open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Marion Historic Museum open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Erie Canal Quilt Guild show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Smokin’ Tails Distillery and DisBatch Brewery beverage tent, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Vendors and artisans, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• NYSSA Safe Child ID booth, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Live music will be provided by Johnny B & Tracy from 10 a.m. to noon, the Earthtones from noon to 2 p.m., and Bill Schmitt & The Bluesmasters from 2-4 p.m.