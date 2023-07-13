PENN YAN — “When we sing together unified and wholeheartedly, there is love in our beautiful expressions.” That is the theme of the Yates Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn series for performance No. 5 featuring the Penn Yan Community Chorus.
The music starts at 6:30 p.m. July 19 on the lawn at the old courthouse on Main and Court streets.
The concert is free to the public. Special sponsors for this concert are the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, along with Mary Beth and Peter Gamba.
Featured at the concert will be solo, duet, and trio performances, along with the fabulous choral sound from many community members who are your friends and neighbors. A wide assortment of music will be played from the rock era with “These Times They are A-Changing” to “Surf’s Up!” and the Beatles “Blackbird.” From Broadway, selections such as “Ragtime.” For the country lovers, there will be “The Old Mill” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” Additionally, there will be a variety of other choral offerings.
The goal of this group is to promote musical performances in Yates County and surrounding areas. Auditions are not needed and membership is open to all who love to sing. The group performs three concerts each year.
Take your own lawn chair, and in case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors at the Baptist Church.
The refreshment providers to serve during intermission will be the Yates County Arts Center. Stop by the Baptist Church’s concession stand for a light meal before the concert begins.
The next Concert on the Lawn will be July 26 and feature artist Nate Michaels with his country/rock musical styles.