SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society will be having its annual Craft Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be lots of fun activities and music throughout the day, including over 26 vendors and crafters, Irish dancers at 1 p.m., a Kids Carnival Corner with prizes, and face painting.
Food starts at 11 a.m. and includes an ice cream truck.
Parking will be offsite.
The Corporate Sponsor for this year's Craft Fair is Seneca Meadows.
The Seneca Falls Historical Society is at 55 Cayuga St. For more information, call 315-568-8412.