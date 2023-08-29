SODUS POINT — Sodus Point’s 19th annual Sunshine Auto Parade will be held on Sept. 2 at 5 p.m., the same night as Sodus Point’s End of Summer Celebration Fireworks, which will go off at 9 p.m.
Bring your antique car, classic car, convertible, or street rod. Free entry for all participants. Lineup is at 4:30 p.m. on Sentell Street near the old malt house. Decorate your car patriotically if you wish.
The parade route is along Route 14 to Bay Street, through downtown, around “the loop” and culminating at the ball field where you may display your vehicle if you wish.
Enjoy music and food trucks, also.