LYONS — On Wednesday, he Lyons Public Library at 122 Broad St. will host a free, fun-filled cartooning workshop presented by Dave “Bippy” Boyer.
Suitable for ages 8 to adult, the program will teach basic shapes, tricks, and tips of cartooning. It begins at 1 p.m.
Based in Rochester, Boyer is a caricaturist serving western New York and the Finger Lakes. He got his cartoonist nickname “Bippy” from a comic strip series that ran in Rochester-area newspapers. He is a Rochester Institute of Technology graduate and worked for the Eastman Kodiak Co. One of his passions is teaching drawing and cartooning. He has drawn approximately 62,000 caricatures with the motto: "Caricatures That FLATTER ... Not Shatter!"
All programs at the Lyons Public Library are free, but space is limited, so registration is required. For more information or to sign up for a program, call the library at 315-946-9262 or visit www.lyonspubliclibrary.org.