DUNDEE — The Dundee Show ‘n Go Car Show will be held Wednesday, June 28 in downtown Dundee. The “run what you brung” show is open to vehicles of all kinds — all makes and models.
The show takes place in the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree parking lot from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy music by Greg Dibble and snacks and beverages offered by local organizations.
Registration is by donation with proceeds being applied to a new scholarship for Dundee Central School students wishing to pursue their education in the Automotive Arts.
Pre-registration is very much appreciated; provide vehicle year, make and model, and owner’s name and town with contact information in case show officials need to reach you. Email the information to dundeecarshow@gmail.com or leave a message at 607-243-7845. Your registration will be acknowledged the week of the show.
For additional information, contact Terrie Sautter at dundeecarshow@gmail.com, 607-243-7845, or 315-244-5146.