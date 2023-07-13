VICTOR — Ganondagan’s Indigenous Music & Arts Festival showcases Haudenosaunee and Indigenous cultures through dance, music, storytelling, traditional craft demonstrations, a Native American Arts Market, children’s activities, raffles, guided trail walks, gallery tours, Indigenous food, and more.
This year’s festival will be July 22-23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
It features Native folk-rock band, December Wind (Mohawk), hoop dance champions and performers, the Sinquah Family Dance Troupe(Hopi/Tewa/Choctaw), storytellers Ronnie Reitter (Seneca) and Tonia Galban (Mohawk), and Haudenosaunee social dancers and Indigenous Spirit Dancers. Artist demonstrations will include moccasin making with Samantha Jacobs (Seneca), leatherwork with Cliff Redeye (Seneca), and finger weaving with Marilyn Issacs (Tuscarora).
Lake Ontario Press will be back doing onsite screen-printed shirts, so bring a light-colored, 100% cotton T-shirt (or pick one up at a thrift shop) and get a new-to-you shirt with a beautiful crow image by Peter Jemison. Shirts also will be available to purchase if you can’t bring your own.
This year’s event is free, but if able, consider donating $5 a person or $10 a family to help support the festival. Free parking and shuttle service is available from 9:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the Victor Fireman’s Field. Shuttle service runs every 10-15 minutes.
Volunteers are needed, and a big nya:wëh (thank you) to anyone willing to help. With questions about the festival or volunteering, contact aimee@ganondagan.org.