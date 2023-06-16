SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center is hosting its annual music series — Music in the Park. Grab your lawn chairs and head out to People’s Park every other Thursday this summer for live tunes by local musicians, delicious food, and even fun activities for the kids.
The Fab Cats will be the first performance of the year on June 15. Music starts at 6 p.m., but make sure to grab your spot early. The show will go on rain or shine, so bring an umbrella if the forecast says rain!
The FabCats describe themselves as a rock and roll party experience that features the spirit of the Beatles and other '60s bands. They mix over 200 songs with a combined 125 years of performing experience to present a unique variety of songs and styles.
Parker’s Restaurant and Red Brick Pub are the featured restaurants for the evening. Order food down at the park, and they’ll go pick it up for you. Sprinkle Starship will also be there to serve up some ice cream for dessert.
A children’s activity will be provided by Jessi from The Artist’s Lounge.
The next concert in the series will be The Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters on Thursday, June 29.