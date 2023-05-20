SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Singers have received their first New York State Community Arts Grant.
Grants for Seneca, Cayuga, Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties are administered by the Auburn Public Theatre. This is the first year Seneca Singers applied. Plans for the $3,500 include purchasing new choral music, buying a new keyboard, and hiring guest performers to join them in concert during our 2023 season.
The Seneca Singers is a community chorus based in Seneca Falls, with most members coming from Seneca County. They rehearse Monday nights at Trinity Episcopal Church in Seneca Falls but are currently on hiatus, having performed their spring concert May 14. Rehearsals resume in September.
The director is Dr. Susan Avery; contact her at savery54@me.com. Membership is open to all adults interested in traditional choral singing.