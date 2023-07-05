SKANEATELES — Skaneateles’ Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales return July 20-22 along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Curbstone is one of Skaneateles’ iconic traditions,” says Hilary Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce. “The streets come alive with unique offerings, while children are enchanted by balloon art and juggling."
More than 40 merchants will take part offering spectacular sales and specials. Joining the established shops along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets will be a number of pop-up shops as well. New to the festival this year are 211 to Waterloo, Aura Sky Crystals, Bree Kids, CMI Candles, Cords & More Decor, Genesee Daley, In Bloom Studio and Pure Placid.
Among the nonprofit organizations taking part are Baltimore Woods, Central New York Land Trust, Eastern Farm Workers Association, John D. Barrow Art Gallery, Skaneateles Historical Society and St. James’ Thrift Shop.
Entertainment will be provided by The Jackman Twins, known for their magic, juggling and balloon art, who will perform from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. On Friday, the Skaneateles Community Band will perform at the Gazebo starting at 7:30 p.m. (Rain location is the Austin Park Pavilion, 1 E. Austin St.)
Sightseeing cruises will be offered each day by Mid-Lakes Navigation. For schedule updates, go to midlakesnav.com. Tickets can be ordered online, by calling 315-685-8500 or in person at 3 W. Genesee St.
For more information, go to skaneateles.com or facebook.com/skaneateleschamber/ or call 315-685-0552.