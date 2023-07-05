GENEVA — Our Lady of Peace Parish and St. Francis deSales St. Stephen School are hosting their annual Summer Time Festival this weekend, July 7-8, at the Geneva Rec Center, 666 Exchange St.
The festival runs from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and from 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and in addition to a huge food booth with over 200 seats, there are many games including a Raffle Ticket Booth, Cake Booth, Bust the Balloons, Pepsi Toss, Plinko, Quarter Toss and affordable kids games.
There will be fireworks on Friday at 10 p.m. and the Geneva Firefighters Parade through downtown will start and end at the Rec Center Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday Bob Gilbert from DJ Dynamic Sound will be playing favorite tunes and running contests, and a Battle of the Bands will be held Saturday outside the Rec Center after the parade.
Admission and parking are free. See the Lady of Peace Parish Facebook page for more information and a listing of sponsors.