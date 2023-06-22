SENECA FALLS — The Artworks Gallery is offering a Mokume Gane Polymer clay jewelry workshop with Roberta Nelson from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 109 Fall St.
“The Mokume Gane technique creates beautiful and interesting designs which can be used for earrings, pendants, and necklaces,” Nelson said. “Layers of three or four colors of polymer clay are joined together, designs are deeply incised into the top layer, and then the layers are compressed into a block. A sharp blade is then used to slice thin layers of clay from the compressed block of clay.”
Participants need to take four different color packets of Premo Sculpey polymer clay (for striking results, white and black should be two of the four), an X-acto knife, paper towels, and rulers. Optional: stamping tools, scrap lace, textured fabrics, beads or stones. The instructor will provide plastic flatware, toaster oven, rollers, wax paper, texture plates, template paper, roller machine.
The cost is $40. Registration is required. Contact the instructor at 315-549-8323 or email rnelson33@rochester.rr.com.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The gallery is staffed by volunteers. Call 315-257-0201 to make sure they are staffed. More info at www.artsinseneca.org.