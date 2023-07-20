LYONS — On July 26, the Lyons Public Library at 122 Broad St.,welcomes Doug Rougeux for his comically entertaining presentation of BubbleMania!
This free, bubble-filled program, featuring music and amazing bubble manipulation with bubbles of all sizes, is suitable for all ages. It begins at 2 p.m.
Rougeux is a professional entertainer who has been performing Casey Carle’s BubbleMania! show since the early 1990s. He is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He has traveled to Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Canada, and 41 of the 50 states, performing with touring theaters, circuses, symphony orchestras, and an opera company.
Like all of the Lyons Public Library’s programs, BubbleMania! is free, but space is limited, so registration is required. For more information or to sign up for a program, call the library at 315-946-9262 or visit www.lyonspubliclibrary.org.
The Lyons Public Library is part of the OWWL Library System, which supports libraries in Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston counties. The Lyons Public Library strives to inform, educate, entertain, and provide resources to the local community to understand the global experience. Programs and services are offered for youth and adults.