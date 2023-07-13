CANANDAIGUA — ChamberFest Canandaigua kicks off its 19th season with a concert featuring chamber music and beer tastings at Hotel Canandaigua.
Ale-Legro will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hotel Canandaigua. A $25 donation gets you a flight of beer from various breweries, along with a raffle for a gift basket.
Artistic Director Kevin Kumar says “Beer Music” is a musical tasting celebrating our civilization’s fondness for this ancient fermented beverage. Reservations are encouraged. Visit www.ChamberFestCanandaigua.com.
Other events in the series include:
• A Night to Remember on Tuesday, July 18 at The Lake House on Canandaigua.
• Classical Blue Jeans on Wednesday, July 19, at Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport.
• The Free Family Concert on Thursday morning, July 20 at Wood Library in Canandaigua.
• Symphony in a Teacup on Friday night, July 21 at Cobblestone Arts Center.
• The Festival Finale on Sunday afternoon, July 23 at Cobblestone Arts Center.
ChamberFest Canandaigua’s co-artistic directors are cellist Amy Sue Barston, praised as “passionate and elegant” by The New York Times, and Kumar, a violin soloist with orchestras such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and guest concertmaster of orchestras on the U.S. West Coast and around Europe.
Founded in 2004, ChamberFest Canandaigua (formerly Canandaigua LakeMusic Festival) is dedicated to introducing new audiences to classical music through live concert performances and educational projects.
More details, including times for each event, can be found on Facebook under “ChamberFest Canandaigua.”