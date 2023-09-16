The Wayne County Bicentennial committee continues its yearlong celebration of the county’s 200th anniversary with four musical performances during September, October and November. The Heritage Music Series will feature professional musical performances delivered with an entertaining history lesson.
On Sunday, from 1-6 p.m., at the Historic Gates Hall and Centennial Park in Pultneyville, a Civil War Tribute will be held to include Heritage Music performers and other presenters who will pay homage to the civilians and soldiers of the Civil War.
Visitors will experience a Civil War encampment and hear speakers discuss funeral practices from the mid-19th century, Civil War medical history, and stories about local Civil War soldiers. Attendees are also invited to learn more about local Wayne and Cayuga county men who volunteered to serve in the 111th New York Infantry Regiment. An ongoing search for descendants of the soldiers of the 111th is being conducted by local volunteers who will be at this event.
At 2 p.m., a musical performance of Civil War songs will be presented by Buffalo singer/songwriter Don Dwyer in Gates Hall.
At 4 p.m., in nearby Centennial Park, New York state’s authentic Civil War brass band, the Excelsior Cornet Band will present a 90-minute program using authentic mid-19th century brass instruments. Comprised of upstate New York musicians dedicated to the performance of original Civil War music, the Excelsior Cornet Band brings the music of the Civil War brass band era to life with polished enthusiasm and authentic Civil War dress. The musical performance in Centennial Park is weather permitting. In the event of rain, the program will be moved to Gates Hall. Attendees are asked to bring seating for the park.
“Period music captures the stories and emotion of the time, providing a wider tapestry of the history of that time for the listener,” said Rosa Fox, Bicentennial co-chair and retired music teacher from North Rose-Wolcott school district. Fellow co-chair Gene Bavis, retired history teacher, said, “This program, including the great music, will provide lots of information for those who are curious about life in America during that awful conflict.”
At 6 p.m. immediately following the Heritage Music events, the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society will close out the Civil War tribute with an acknowledgment of the personal sacrifice by local Civil War soldiers. A short dedication will be held in nearby Lakeview Cemetery, 3967 Lake Road, at the 1865 Civil War monument where speakers will read the inscribed names of 14 soldiers from Williamson and Pultneyville who lost their lives to help save the union. This will include a summary recognition of all those soldiers from Wayne County who answered the call of President Abraham Lincoln in 1862 to voluntarily fight for our nation.
Following the Civil War Tribute, the Heritage Music Series will continue Oct. 14 at Sodus High School with songs from the Erie Canal in a program titled “The Remarkable, Irresistible Erie.”
On Oct. 22 at Marion High School, the public is invited to stomp their feet and clap their hands with the Fiddlers of the Genesee.
The last of the series will be Nov. 5 with a more modern musical revue from a local favorite, Todd Hobin, who will present the “History of Rock-n-Roll” at the Ohmann Theatre in Lyons.
The Heritage Music Series is presented by the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee and the Wayne County Historical Society. This series is made possible through a grant from the Robert G. Boehmler Community Foundation and through the generous contributions of our Wayne County Bicentennial Sponsors and other Bicentennial donors. All performances in the Heritage Music Series are free to all ages.
For more information about these events and other Bicentennial projects, go to www.WayneCounty200.com.