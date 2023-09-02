GENEVA — Steve Duprey, an award-winning local artist and director of the Geneva Theatre Guild’s 2023 production of “Godspell,” was the recipient of the 2023 Larry Ann Evans Heart of Theatre Award.
The award honors Larry Ann Evans, a local thespian and longtime member of the Geneva Theatre Guild Board who passed away in 2020. The prize is awarded to a figure who has made substantial contributions to local theater in their lifetime.
Duprey was Evans’ longtime friend and collaborator. He was presented with the award during the curtain call of the final “Godspell” performance July 30.
Duprey is the award’s second recipient. In 2022, following the Guild’s production of “Cabaret,” Alexander Calvo Evans, Larry Ann’s son, won the award.