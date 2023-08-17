MUMFORD — Genesee Country Village & Museum will dig into the musical roots and folk traditions of New York state during the annual Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend Saturday and Sunday. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Visitors will experience an extraordinary musical experience that brings together musicians on multiple stages for a weekend of non-stop entertainment. Included are a variety of performers, food and drink, the 19th-century Historic Village, and being able to spend the day immersed in live musical performances.
Explore the musical stylings brought to New York by laborers on the Erie Canal, listen in on a discussion around cultural expression, racial stereotyping, and appropriation involved in 19th-century minstrel shows, see a luthier crafting stringed instruments on site and explore the development of the American Blues in New York state, and more.
Visitors also can join regional performers and professionals for one-hour workshops included in the cost of festival admission and enjoy special presentations such as Tim Ball (“Upstate Crossroads,” an exploration of fiddle tunes from across New York state), Ted McGraw (the relevance of accordions in our local musical history), and more.
Also, The Fiddlers of the Genesee once again will sponsor the Jam Tent on the Museum’s scenic Great Meadow. It’s open to any visitors who arrive with instruments in hand ready to lend their talents to a tune.
Plus, on Friday, GCV&M will host its last Summer Sunset Series outdoor concert of the season, with a performance by Rochester band A Girl Named Genny from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by National Grid. WXXI is the media sponsor. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.gcv.org/events/making-music-weekend/.