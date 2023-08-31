MUMFORD — Craft beer lovers and history buffs alike are invited to follow the journey of hops — one of New York’s original cash crops — from field, to brewery, to pint glass at Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Hop Harvest Festival.
Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, the family-friendly celebration of all things beer and brewing will include a tour of a working 19th-century brewery, tastings of historical beers and local craft brews, information on hop production and usage in 19th-century New York, live music, a Beer Garden, and more.
While adventuring through the 19th-century Historic Village, visitors to the festival will explore the history of beer and brewing in the Genesee Valley Region. Learn what role women and migrant workers played in the hop harvesting and drying process, explore the medicinal purposes of hops, savor the aromas of historic “receipts” (called recipes, today) cooking in historic kitchens, learn about the varieties of yeasts used to brew and bake, and more. Plus, join historian Jane Oakes for a talk “19th-Century Brewing in the Genesee Valley.”
GCV&M is one of the only museums in the United States with a working 19th-century brewery. Grieve’s Brewery is a reconstruction of a c. 1803 brewery from Geneva with portions of Rochester’s Enright Brewery (closed in 1907) and an early timber-framed structure from West Bloomfield.
Visitors can enjoy two craft beers on tap at GCV&M, both brewed referencing historical beer recipes by Rohrbach Brewing Co. — Stocking Hill Ale, an American wheat ale, and Fat Ox Ale, an American-style brown ale. Visitors can enjoy a sample, purchase a pint, or bring home a growler of either of these historical brews.
The Beer Garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer tastings and pints from a variety of local breweries. Food specials will be available in GCV&M’s restaurant locations, plus visitors can enjoy a tea house experience in Historic Hosmer’s Inn, purchase a pretzel from “Pretzel Gretel” as she makes her way around the Historic Village, buy savory treats like steak and ale hand pies in the D.B. Munger & Co. Confectionery, and more.
Live music will be provided by The Flowerhead Folks (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), and Stunt Double (1-4 p.m.). Visitors can enjoy traditional dances in costume on the Carport Stage by the Heindengold German Dancers and alphorn music by The Swiss Alphorn Society of Western New York on the Whistlestop Stage.
More information about Hop Harvest Festival and tickets can be found at https://www.gcv.org/event/hop-harvest-festival-2/. All 21+ visitors who intend to consume alcohol at the event must show valid identification with proof of age and will be given a wristband at the Beer Garden. Advanced purchase tickets are $23 for adults; $20 for seniors (62 and older); $20 for students (ages 13-18); $17 for youth (3-12); and free for children 2 and under. Pre-purchase is recommended.
Hop Harvest Festival is sponsored by C.P. Ward Inc.