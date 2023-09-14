GENEVA — Geneva Concerts has unveiled its lineup for the 2023-24 season.
All shows will happen at the Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St.
Here is a look at the schedule:
• Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., Ceilidh: An Evening of Irish Music and Dance.
A friendly and spirited Irish social gathering — a ceilidh or a house party — that includes music, dance, songs, and storytelling.
The Bessie Award-nominated company Darrah Carr Dance features cast members Trent Kowalik, the original star of Billy Eliott, and performs exclusively with live music — fiddle, accordion, bodhrán, and spoons. Their acclaimed performances draw from Irish music, step dance footwork and spatial patterns to create high-energy, rhythmically based work that is accessible to a broad audience.
Recent New York City performance highlights include: NBC’s “The Today Show,” a guest performance with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the company’s annual season at The Irish Arts Center, “The Yeats Project” at the Irish Repertory Theatre, The Duke Theater on 42nd Street, Celebrate Brooklyn, Snug Harbor Cultural Center, the annual NYC Irish Dance Festival, “Stam-pede” Percussive Dance Festival at Symphony Space and a guest appearance with Mick Moloney at the Skirball Center.
The dance troupe last performed for Geneva Concerts in March 2019.
• Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., The Fisk Jubilee Singers.
They last graced the Smith stage on April 2, 1895, one year after the Smith Opera House opened in February 1894.
One of the earliest and most famous Black vocal groups, the Fisk Jubilee Singers are vocal artists and students at Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., who perform and travel worldwide. Founded in 1871, the original ensemble introduced the world to the music now known as African American spirituals, and are credited with preserving and performing this unique American musical tradition. They broke racial barriers in the U.S. and abroad in the late 19th century and sang for heads of state around the world while raising money to support and sustain their beloved school.
The Fisk Jubilee Singers have received numerous awards, including a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album for their recently released album, Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album). The ensemble has been inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. In 2008, the Fisk Jubilee Singers were awarded the National Medal of Arts, the nation’s highest artistic honor, by President George W. Bush.
• Jan. 28, 3 p.m., Symphoria.
Symphoria is a musician-led cooperative orchestra, one of only two in the U.S. Music Director Lawrence Loh leads the orchestra in Johannes Brahms’s Symphony No. 3 in F major. The shortest of Brahms’ 4 symphonies, his friend and musical confidant, Clara Schumann, characterized the composition this way: “All the movements seem to be of one piece, one beat of the heart, each one a jewel! From start to finish one is wrapped about with the mysterious charm of the woods and forests. I could not tell you which movement I loved most.”
Stay tuned for the second half as guest violinist Rachel Barton Pine performs Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” Heralded as a leading interpreter of the great classical masterworks, the American concert violinist thrills international audiences with her dazzling technique, lustrous tone, and emotional honesty.
• March 10, 3 p.m., Lawrence Loh conducts Symphoria in Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra, with guest artist cellist Julian Schwarz.
Born to a multigenerational musical family in 1991 and heralded from a young age as a cellist destined to rank among the greatest of the 21st century, Schwarz’s powerful tone, effortless virtuosity, and extraordinarily large color palette are hallmarks of his style. Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor concludes the program with its lovely and recognizable Adagietto movement.
Since 1946, Geneva Concerts has brought live music and dance to the community, especially encouraging young people to attend through the Sponsor-A-Student program and educational outreach performances brought to the city’s schools.
All children through grade 12, and Hobart and William Smith Colleges students with ID, are admitted free. Adult and senior citizen tickets are $35, with special ticket price of $10 ticket for the Fisk show. Non-HWS college students with ID pay $10.
Season tickets for all four performances are $100.
Pre-concert talks for Darrah Carr and Symphoria begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, and to buy tickets or a season subscription, visit www.genevaconcerts.org, call 315-789-7716, email info@genevaconcerts.org, or mail to PO Box 709, Geneva, NY 14456.
Tickets will available at the door.
Find Geneva Concerts on Facebook and Instagram.