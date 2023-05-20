For centuries, human spirituality has been tied to musical expression. Whether through instruments or through song, music is one of the chief ways in which we can express our sense of wonder and awe, joy, or sorrow and remorse. Whether or not you consider yourself to be a religious person, music can tap into these core elements of human experience.
Geneva Music Festival’s theme this year is about human connection and interaction with the divine, through a diversity of musical styles and cultures. From the deeply traditional music of Schumann and Mendelssohn to new and boundary-shifting crossover artists like Time for Three and ATLYS, GMF musicians are excited to share music that will uplift and inspire you.
ATLYS stated, “We are all about this year’s theme, ‘Gods, Myths, and the Divine’ exploring music inspired by spirituality or the supernatural! We believe music, the way it expresses what words cannot, the way it can instantly transport us to another place or time, the way it transcends, is spiritual and supernatural. Our program will not hold back as we explore and expand beyond our natural/human/acoustic capabilities, using looping software and other electronics. We will take you to another universe!”
Clive Greensmith, one of the members of the exceptional Montrose Trio, and who performed in several concerts at last year’s festival, eloquently described his connection to this year’s theme: “The overarching theme of the 2023 festival is ‘Gods, Myths and the Divine’ and Geoff has created a wealth of creative and illuminating programs to explore this concept. Indeed, it is a theme that strikes a very personal chord with me as a musician. A concert for me is an offering, a communion between composer, performer and the audience. There should be a sense of ritual, a reverence for the music, and a sense of heightened sensitivity as we listen and respond to the voice of the composer. Each performance will be different, but in every case, one is hoping to get as close as possible to the deeper meaning behind each work. In the same way that a religious experience can speak to us, to inspire, provoke or enlighten us, a concert can do something similar. Music can also heal us, it can console us and the act of listening together, focused solely on one idea, this can bring a community together in a very meaningful way.”
Without being personally religious, it is still possible to find meaning, beauty, and inspiration in religiously-themed works. The sense of conviction and awe that many composers in the Western classical tradition are able to capture is still just as relevant and inspiring in the present day. And of course, there is much to be gained from being immersed in the music of other faith traditions, and seeing how current composers and arrangers are able to transform and play with the works of previous generations.
Program violinist Max Geissler shared his thoughts on this.
“What I particularly love about this year’s theme of ‘Gods, Myths, and the Divine’ is the musical exploration of stories and narratives from several cultures, time periods, and beliefs,” Geissler said. “This season really gives us the opportunity to not only learn of these cultural backgrounds, but to experiment with the unique ways in which music can convey narrative and spirituality. These programs contain so many different approaches to expressing a story, and it’s interesting to consider how music as a medium has the ability to make these legends and philosophies much more vivid.”
We hope you’ll join us this season as we connect with each other, with different cultures, and with the spark of the divine, however you find it.
The Geneva Music Festival was founded in 2011 by Geneva, New York violinist Geoffrey Herd and fellow local musicians violinist Eliot Heaton and cellist Hannah Collins as a weekend of chamber music in their hometown. Now in its 13th season, it has grown to a nearly month-long event that draws thousands of attendees from across the Finger Lakes region. Each year, the Festival continues its mission of inspiring people with world-class chamber music and engaging diverse audiences in its outreach programs. To learn more, to purchase tickets for the festival concerts, and to support GMF visit: https://genevamusicfestival.com/