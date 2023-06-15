PENN YAN — Dr. Samantha Sanft will host a presentation, “Over 13,000 Years of Indigenous History in the Finger Lakes Region,” at 11 a.m. June 24 in the gallery of the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St.
This talk provides a long-term overview of the indigenous peoples of the Finger Lakes region from an archaeological perspective. Focusing on the Haudenosaunee, or Six Nations Iroquois, and their ancestors, the talk uses archaeological evidence to discuss long-term changes and continuities in material culture, settlement, subsistence, and trade — from the Ice Age to the 1600s.
Dr. Sanft is a postdoctoral associate at Cornell University, where she specializes in the archaeology of North American indigenous groups and community-engaged research. She completed her doctorate in anthropology with a minor in American Indian and indigenous studies at Cornell in 2021.
Admission to the presentation is $8 for Yates County History Center members and $12 for non-members. There is no need to register or pay in advance.
For more information, call 315-536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org.