SENECA FALLS — On Thursday, the Seneca Falls Historical Society will welcome Ithaca’s new session band, Six Mile Craic, for an Irish Music Night.
This six-member group has performed all over the Finger Lakes, including Brookton’s Market, Bob’s Barbecue in Homer, and at the Aurora Shoe Co. in King Ferry.
Time with Six Mile Craic will feature the sound of three (and sometimes four) fiddles, viola, whistles, uilleann pipes, bodhran, mandocello, and guitandolin. The group’s rhythms and countermelodies enhance a wide-ranging repertoire of Irish tunes, both traditional and modern, and they promise “good craic” and spirited music.
This performance will begin at 7 p.m. It costs $5 a person, or $4 for museum members. Weather permitting, the music will be held in the back yard of the museum, so take a lawn chair.
Call the museum at 315-568-8412 to reserve your spot.