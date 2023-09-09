SOUTH BRISTOL — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua, in partnership with Bristol Mountain, will hold its second annual Bike Rodeo from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Route 64 resort.
Kiwanis Bike Rodeo Co-Chair Gabe Cinquegrana said the free event is designed for children who are entering pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and will feature equipment safety checks, basic bicycle safety skills, and bike decorating. There will be no formal bike rider training; participants are expected to maneuver their bikes on their own. An obstacle course will be featured to test the entrant’s skills after all stations are completed.
The Bike Rodeo will be a feature event at Bristol Mountain’s Oktoberfest, which runs Sept. 16-17. Various activities, including chair lift rides, will be available during the festival, as well as music, food, vendors, and other activities. The festival will feature this year’s Highlander Cycle Tour, a charity event with cyclists touring the terrains of the Finger Lakes for 30-100 miles in duration.
“It’s exciting to be able to integrate the Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua Bike Rodeo that celebrates outdoor fun and safety to the community with our Oktoberfest celebration,” Bristol Mountain Marketing and Group Sales Manager and Bike Rodeo Co-Chair Meg Fuller said. “Kiwanis supports the children of our community — we can’t wait to see the kids improving their skills and having fun with friends!”
The Kiwanis motto of “Serving the Children of the World” is carried out by helping the community in a variety of ways, including supporting the Inclusion in Motion Playground, an annual Easter Egg Hunt, movie nights, Senior Bingo, the Salvation Army Christmas Party, Halloween events, and the Bike Rodeo. The group also sponsors youth groups at the elementary, middle and high schools; highway clean-ups; raises money to help children and children’s support group;s and provides scholarships to local students.
For more information or to register, visit CanandaiguaKiwanis.org, or contact Cinquegrana at 585-455-2622 or Fuller at 585-455-4186.