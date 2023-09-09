AUBURN — The Cayuga Museum’s Carriage House Theater will be the venue to learn about the traditional Ukrainian embroidery form “lyshtva” from local artist Nataliia Shynkarenko.
Lyshtva is a Ukrainian counted stitch embroidery technique that originated in the 19th century. It is an archaic Ukrainian word that, literally translated, means “trim around a door or window” because of the elongated appearance of the stitches.
Born and raised in Ukraine, Shynkarenko is a self-taught embroidery artist based in Auburn. Starting in childhood, she became influenced by her grandmother’s artwork and since 2017, she has been demonstrating Ukrainian traditional embroidery.
Two workshops on lyshtva Ukrainian embroidery will be open to both beginners and experienced crafters. They will primarily focus on the foundations of lyshtva embroidery, but additional Ukrainian embroidery stitches will be explored as well. The first project will involve creating an ornamental magnet, while the second will feature a holiday ornament. The scope of the hands-on activity will ensure that it is completely finished by the end of the session. The participants interested in expanding the acquired skills will be offered ideas and directed to online and printable resources.
Both workshops cost $15, with materials fully included, and will take place from 1-4 p.m. on their respective dates. Reservations are required as space and materials are limited. The ornamental magnet workshop will take place on Sept. 23 and the holiday ornament workshop Oct. 14.
After successful completion of workshops, a lecture on traditional Ukrainian embroidery techniques will be presented. The participants will learn more about the origins of lyshtva, its subsequent replacement by cross stitch, and modern-day rediscovery. Admission to the artist lecture is free with a $5 suggested donation, with reservations encouraged though not required. The lecture will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 28.
The workshops and artist lecture will take place in the Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St. (rear) in Auburn.
Learn more and make reservations at: cayugamuseum.org/ukrainian-embroidery-workshops/ or call 315-253-8051.