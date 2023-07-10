WATERLOO — With so many facing loss head-on these days — a tragic and untimely death of a loved one, a marriage, a job, your patience with your children or political leadership — a new book by Finger Lakes native Michelle LeBrun just might be the roadmap for your journey of loss and the long road of grief.
Her new release, “Holy Shift! Driving Through Grief in a Vintage VS,” is raw, real and relevant according to a recent release.
According to LeBrun, the daughter of Alice and Louis who at one time worked in the speechwriting office of the White House, serving President Reagan, “You and I have much in common. We live and love. We suffer loss. And we grieve — it’s personal with no perfect roadmap to peace. The drive is littered with speed bumps, pot holes, detours and dead ends. ... Hop in my VW Bug with me as I drive you through the tragic, untimely and unexpected loss of my 13-year-old sister. Find hope here. I will share with you a road-tested spiritual compass engaged in mindfulness.”
LeBrun, whose late father founded a successful automobile dealership in 1953, owns a 1967 VW Bug that provided inspiration for the title and the book cover. “Holy Shift!” has a unique angle of having a conversation as you drive together with the author, discussing loss, grief and healing. LeBrun takes the reader on a personal and powerful ride, and shows how to take the wheel and steer through loss.
When she’s not writing, LeBrun is a professional wine and spirits consultant. Her first book was released on April 5 and is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble platforms as well as an ebook distributed globally on 12 platforms, including Kindle.
The book and author also will be available at a signing on Thursday, July 13, from 7-9 p.m. at Fatzinger Hall in the Waterloo Public Library, 31 E. Williams St., Waterloo.