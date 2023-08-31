GENEVA — The Musical Moments recital series at the Geneva Pubic Library will resume Sept. 8, starting at 7:30 p.m. It will feature the local a cappella choir, So Noted.
The concert will last approximately an hour and is free and open to the public.
So Noted is 10-voice, mixed a cappella group with a wide-ranging repertoire. Located in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, they sing energetic, crowd-pleasing sets featuring jazz, pop, traditional, and show songs. The experienced singers are from classical, jazz, theater, and opera backgrounds. Roughly half of their songs are original arrangements by group members.
Their debut at the Smith Opera House in 2018 was met with enthusiastic acclaim, and their laid-back performance style is engaging to a variety of audiences of any size.
The group has begun adding Finger Lakes–area songs to their repertoire, including a new jazz arrangement of “Low Bridge, Everybody Down” and an original composition “Down to the Banks,” an ode to Seneca Lake by musical director Charles King. The Sept. 8 performance will mark the Geneva debut of “Down to the Banks.”