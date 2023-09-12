PAINTED POST — All are welcome to the Annual Native Nations Festival, a celebration of Native American culture, Sept. 16-17 at The Y at Watson Woods (formerly Watson Homestead), 9620 Dry Run Road, Painted Post, Steuben County.
Admission and parking are free and open to the public. It will be held rain or shine.
Organized by Seven Generations of Stewards, the celebration features live drumming, singing and traditional dance, arts & crafts, intertribal teachings, hands-on Native games, Native American food, demonstrations and more. Rain or Shine!
Additionally, there will be demonstrations that will help everyone learn more about the Native American Culture. Featured regularly in the Performance Circle are:
The Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, the oldest resident Native American dance company in New York. The troupe was founded in 1963 by a group of 10 Native American men and women, who were descended from Mohawk, Hopi, Winnebago and San Blas tribe.
The Nahui Ollin Aztec Dancers, who perform their dances wearing “full traditional regalia” of vibrant colored feathers from pheasants, roosters and macaws, animal shaped headdresses and animal skin robes. Luis and Rose Salinas and their family from Mexico City, appear at cultural events and festivals throughout the U.S.
Perry Ground, Story Teller, uses a traditional storytelling to promote understanding and appreciation of the history, culture, and beliefs of the Haudenosaunee.
The Old Bridge Singers, a singing/drumming group come from the Ohi:yo’, or Allegany, Territory in Western New York. The Native American group travels and shares not only the songs and dances of the Haudenosaunee, but Western powwow singing as well.
New this year is Leeora White, Story Teller. A Turtle Clan member of the Seneca Nation who resides at Allegany, she was inspired by her late grandfather Duwayne “Duce” Bowen, a well-known Seneca Storyteller, to continue his legacy of storytelling.
There also will be over 20 craft and food vendors available for visitors.
The festival runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Official event website: https://www.NativeNationsFestival.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/NativeNationsFestival
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/308151171720106