NEWARK — The Newark Rotary Club will host its second annual Newark Rotary Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 9. This family-friendly event will be held at the Newark Fireman’s Field, 100 Barker Parkway, with activities and games for all ages.
New this year is a cornhole tournament. The day also will feature craft vendors, a silent auction, dunk tank, and a beer and wine tent. Food will be available from the Fairville Fire Department’s Fish Trailer, Finger Lakes Hots, Retro Taco, Molly V’s Homemade Ice Cream, The Lemon Drop, and Nanna’s.
Listen to live music by Nate Michaels from noon to 3 p.m. and The Dean’s List from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by The Newark Rotary Club and the Newark Rotary Foundation with all proceeds benefiting the work of Newark Rotary and the programs and projects it supports.