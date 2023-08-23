LODI — Over a quarter-century ago, Andy and Susan Alexander began planning the first Pickin’ In The Pasture Bluegrass Festival to be held on their working sheep farm in this small Seneca County town.
The Alexanders, both bluegrass musicians, took a leap of faith — and they haven’t turned back since.
The event got a huge boost when bluegrass icon Ralph Stanley offered his services to help get the festival off the ground, and indeed, the 1998 event was a big success.
“We were lucky to have started the festival during the golden era of bluegrass when many of the legends were still performing at the top of their game,” Andy Alexander said.
In the early years, other bluegrass pioneers such as The Osborne Brothers, Bob Paisley, JD Crowe, Bill Harrell, Jesse McReynolds, The Lewis Family, Frank Wakefield, and Allan Mills appeared. Since then, many of the top rising bands have performed on the Pickin’ in the Pasture stage as well.
“As the early legends are no longer touring, we have concentrated on new, up-and-coming young talent,” Alexander said. “The future for bluegrass music is bright with so many amazing bands coming up. We are thrilled to be helping worthy young stars pursue their professional music careers.”
The Alexanders’ son, Jesse who was 8 months old at the first festival, is now a big part of the production team as well as a celebrated musician himself. One of the unique things about Pickin’ in the Pasture is that many of those attending are musicians themselves and after the stage show ends at night, the campground erupts with numerous jam sessions.
This year’s festival begins today and continues through Sunday. It features appearances by 10 nationally known bluegrass groups. Camping is available onsite and is free with a four-day weekend ticket. Kids younger than 16 are admitted free with a paying adult. Only dogs weighing less than 20 pounds are allowed in the campground, and no dogs are allowed with those patrons purchasing day tickets.
Food is available from local vendors, or you can bring your own coolers. Beverages are allowed in the performance area, but inappropriate behavior is not.
The event is held rain or shine. Audience tents are provided.
To learn more about this fun, family-oriented music event, go to www.pickininthepasture.com. Tickets may be purchased online through the website or via cash or check at the gate.