CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College’s two art galleries will hold receptions this month, each celebrating the work of upstate New York artists.
ArtSpace36, the college’s downtown Canandaigua gallery at 36 S. Main St., will hold a closing reception for “Circulations: Invisible Rhythms — Cayetano Valenzuela” from 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 21.
Valenzuela is a Chicano multimedia artist who runs Black Rabbit Studio in Syracuse.
The Williams-Insalaco Gallery 34 on the FLCC main campus will hold an opening for an exhibit of work called “Transitions” by Finger Lakes visual artist Elaine Verstraete Sept. 28. The artist will give a talk at 2 p.m. The public also is invited to a free reception from 4-6:30 p.m.
Verstraete has created landscapes, portraiture, event posters and book illustrations for over 30 years. A graduate of Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, she has taught at FLCC and Rochester Institute of Technology.
More information about these and other FLCC events is available at events.flcc.edu.