PULTNEYVILLE — Steeped in history, the quaint lakeside hamlet of Pultneyville will share the beauty of the area when the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society presents a tour of seven homes and four landmarks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
This immersive experience will transport visitors to bygone eras, allowing them to relive the stories, architecture, and cultural heritage that define a cherished piece of local history. Tour tickets include a talk by the town historian at 9:40 a.m. (repeated at 1 p.m.) at historic Gates Hall, church organ and carillon concerts, and museum exhibits at the W-PHS house and Gates Hall.
For a sneak peek of the homes on the tour, go to https://www.facebook.com/WPHSHomeTour.
Advance tickets are $25 each and are available at bit.ly/3Z3CFAB. If you prefer to pay by check, go to www.w-phs.org, find the home tour event, and there is a link to a printable form that can be mailed in with a check. Additional tickets may be purchased on the day of the tour at W-PHS for $30 each, cash, check, credit card, or Venmo. Please note that due to limited availability, purchasing tickets before the day of the event is highly recommended to secure a spot. After purchasing a ticket, an email receipt and information letter giving important details about the tour will be sent.
Visitors should wear comfortable clothing and shoes as the tour is most accessible by walking throughout the hamlet. Some homes require driving as well. Please note that most homes are not handicapped accessible. The tour takes place rain or shine. It is meant for adults and children older than 14.
The first and only required stop on the tour is at Gates Hall, 4107 Lake Road (at the intersection of Lake Road and Lake Avenue). There, visitors will pick up a tour booklet and a wristband which must be shown at each venue to gain entrance. This is the only place booklets and wristbands will be available.
Gates Hall will open at 9:15 a.m.