PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Theatre Co. has been providing live entertainment for residents and visitors of Yates County since 1978 and has never shied away from a challenge.
So, when an opportunity arose to produce the vocally demanding musical “Songs for a New World,” the company quickly embraced the opportunity. The show replaces the previously announced summer production “Children of Eden.”
According to show producer and member of the PYTCo board of directors Daniel Green, the production team felt the winds changing when they saw the caliber of performers who turned out for “Eden” auditions.
“We felt the group of auditionees would make an incredible cast for a production of ‘Songs for a New World’ and made the decision to pivot to this production,” Green said.
The PYTCo board is excited to produce a show that hasn’t been seen in the Finger Lakes area.
“While we all enjoy staging old favorites, it’s especially thrilling for us to bring something new to our audiences,” said board President Dusty Baker. “We can’t think of a better time to change things up in this way than this summer, while we’re celebrating our 45th anniversary.”
“Songs for a New World” is about the moment of decision, about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, take a stand, or turn around and go back. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (“Parade,” “Bridges of Madison County,” “The Last Five Years”), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices we make.
PYTCo will present “Songs for a New World” for two nights only, Aug. 10-11, in the Penn Yan Academy Auditorium, at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are available at pytco.org/show or at the door.
General admission is $15 and students are $12.