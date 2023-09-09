PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Theatre Co., stewards of the Sampson Theatre Revitalization Project, was awarded $15,000 in grant funding by the Rochester Area Community Foundation’s Historic Preservation program.
This funding will go directly toward covering a portion of the purchase of vestibule doors for the interior of the theater. It is part of a larger project to install a vestibule area containing a box office inside the main doors of the Sampson Theatre.
PYTCo’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing theater experiences and education in order to promote participation, appreciation, and understanding of the arts. This project gets the organization one step closer to realizing that mission.
“PYTCo is pleased to receive this grant award, as it will have a meaningful impact towards our next step in revitalizing the Sampson Theatre by installing a vestibule,” said Dusty Baker, president of the PYTCo board of directors. “The funding from the Rochester Area Community Foundation means so much to our organization, as they once again show their support of our vision for the Sampson, this time through the Historic Preservation Fund.”
The Penn Yan Theatre Co. has been hard at work continuing to raise funds in efforts to revitalize the historic Sampson Theatre. Located at 130 E. Elm Street in the village, the Sampson opened its doors on Oct. 10, 1910, as a vaudeville house. As the future home of PYTCo, it will serve as a cultural hub for Yates County. Plans include a center for the performing arts, rental and event spaces and a place for community gatherings.
More information about the revitalization of the Sampson Theatre can be found by visiting sampsontheatre.org.
Rochester Area Community Foundation, in partnership with generous philanthropists and community partners, works to improve the quality of life for people who live and work in the eight-county region through its leadership and strategic grantmaking. Their mission is to empower donors and community partners to strengthen our region through philanthropy. One way they do this is through their Historic Preservation program, which works to preserve the region’s rich historical assets and promote educational efforts that build on these assets.
To learn more about the Rochester Area Community Foundation and its mission, go to racf.org.