SENECA FALLS — Many of the usual highlights — such as the Duck Race, fireworks and more — will be augmented by new events like a cornhole tournament and more music as the Seneca Falls Canal Fest readies for its seventh annual run.
Situated along the Seneca Falls harbor, this year’s Canal Fest will run from June 30 to July 2. It also include vendors, midway rides, and plenty of food and drink.
Festival Music Director Janelle Bradshaw said there will be “more live music and entertainment options for visitors than in past years.”
That includes nine separate musical performances, plus two dance acts. Along with big band, rock and blues genres, folk, country and jazz offerings also will grace the main stage.
The featured big band performances will be Mix Tape on Friday, Six Feet Apart and Super Spreader Horns on Saturday, and NEO Project on Sunday. Additional live music will come from Paradigm Shift, Flint Creek Duo, Dan Babbitt with Open Mic!, The Movers, Bob Keefe & Surf Renegades, and a first-time appearance by the 40-member 42nd Infantry Division Band. The lauded Finger Lakes Witchy Women will return to dance, in addition to a belly dancers’ performance.
A three-day Cornhole tournament sponsored by Wolffy’s Grill & Marina and managed by Between the Lakes Cornhole is new this year. Each day will feature a new competition: Airmail Challenge, Singles/Single Elimination, Competitive Switcholio/Round Robin and Blind Draw Double Elimination. Friday’s Airmail and Sunday’s Double Elimination challenges will pay out for top winners. The Competitive Cornhole Switcholio on Saturday offers cash prizes for first, second and third. Cornhole preregistration is available on the SCOREHOLIO App.
Tickets for Sunday’s annual Duck Race are available from downtown merchants, with over $2,500 in cash and prizes awarded to 40 winning ducks — with the first duck receiving $1,000 and the last duck winning $100.
“Canal Fest is about celebrating and sharing our local community with visitors of all ages and interests,” event Chair Haidee Oropallo said. “We hope providing a range of activities from the Midway to the Duck Race, an amazing music lineup and booths, that people will see Seneca Falls is truly a wonderful place not only to visit, but to celebrate.”
On Saturday morning, the Right To Run will be held, an in-person 5K/virtual 19K foot race celebrating the passage of the 19th amendment. RTR’s purpose is to inspire, empower, mobilize and connect women. Men, women and children of all ages are welcome and can register at righttorun19k.org. Saturday will end with giant fireworks over Van Cleef Lake at 10 p.m.
Additional activities include an expanded Kids Zone with activities and games in People’s Park and a petting zoo.
Canal Fest hours are Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free due to the generosity of Canal Fest sponsors: the town of Seneca Falls, Bonafiglia Family Foundation, Generations Bank, Waterloo Container, Goulds Pumps, Community Bank, and D&W Diesel.
Organizers also are looking for volunteers in a variety of capacities, including staffing information desks, manning the beverage tent, selling 50/50 tickets, giving prizes at the turtle pond, and assisting with arts & crafts and face painting in the kids’ area. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt. Call 315-215-1610 or email sfcanalfest@outlook.com leaving your name and number, days and hours of availability, and the area with which you are interested in assisting.