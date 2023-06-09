WILLARD — The a cappella group “So Noted” will be featured in the next concert of the Lake Country Hometown Music Series at Christ Episcopal Church, 1392 Main St. It’s scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m.
With a wide-ranging, unaccompanied repertoire, they will have something for everyone who loves a cappella music. The concert is free thanks to a grant from the Delavan Foundation and will be followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.
Under the leadership of Charles King, “So Noted” is a 10-voice, mixed a cappella group from the Finger Lakes formed in 2017 and dedicated to a variety of music including traditional, jazz, pop, and show standards. The experienced singers are from classical, musical theater, barbershop and opera backgrounds. Roughly half of their repertoire is original arrangements by group members.
Their debut at the Smith Opera House in Geneva in early 2018 was met with enthusiastic acclaim, and their happy, laid-back style is engaging to a variety of audiences. Their love of music and joy of singing with each other shines through.
“We had ‘So Noted’ for a concert back in 2019 and scheduled for 2020, but then covid hit,” said Ave Bauder from Christ Church. “It will be nice to finally have them back for a great afternoon of a cappella music.”
The performance will include the world premiere of “Down to the Banks” an ode to Seneca Lake by Charles King.
Made possible through a grant from the Nelson P. Delavan Foundation, The Lake Country Hometown Music Series at Christ Episcopal Church showcases primarily local musical artists to draw people to Willard for an afternoon or evening of community/family entertainment. Christ Episcopal Church traces its roots to the 1880s and the growth of the Willard Psychiatric Hospital. The building on Main Street across from the hospital grounds dates from 1886. It holds Sunday services weekly at 10 a.m. and can be found on Facebook @WillardChristEpiscopalChurch.
For further information on the series or the church, contact Bauder at 607-896-9819 or Bauder@cornell.edu.