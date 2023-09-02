BRANCHPORT — Hunt Country Vineyards is making plans for a stonemasonry workshop from Sept. 8-10.
“The Ancient Art of Dry Laid Stone with D.J. Kitzel” will explore the art of building with stone without the use of mortar. The course is designed to be a primer in the contemporary skills and applications of this timeless trade. Currently, there are few dry-laid stone workers in the Finger Lakes, but demand is growing.
Kitzel is one of those craftsmen and will be leading the workshop. He is a stonemason, a certified English teacher, and a licensed wilderness guide with 33 years of experience in the building trades, including masonry. He has worked on historic structures and new builds across Rochester and the Finger Lakes.
This course will be a hands-on experience of dry-laid wall construction. This class will build on skills learned in previous workshops. Beginners are welcome, but this will be a more challenging project than in previous workshops, in terms of design and precision. Students who complete the course will have the basic skills needed to begin building all sorts stone structures around their homes or cottages: free-standing walls, retaining walls, foundations, walkways and stairs. Hands-on learning will be mixed with direct instruction, discussion and working lunches. Participants will learn the tools, techniques, materials and traditions of this accessible art form.
Times are 6-8 p.m. Friday (dinner only); and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $300 a person, which includes dinner, two lunches, wine, and instruction. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The entire event takes place at the 4021 Italy Hill Road winery.
To learn more or to register, go to bit.ly/45vCoJl.