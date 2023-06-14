WATERLOO — Bold-faced lies, murder, sexy liaisons, sensational courtroom drama: They were the stuff of headlines in the Roaring Twenties.
That same melodramatic stew is frequently dished out in some lurid media reports across the nation today. So the plot and characters of the Broadway musical “Chicago” might sound somewhat familiar to modern audiences: Toss together a few flashy showgirls, a brash grandstanding lawyer, a hapless husband and a con artist or two, stir well and serve up hot.
“Chicago” will be staged by Seneca Community Players this weekend and next at Lafayette Theater in the former Main Street School in Waterloo, where director Chris Boulter has assembled a cast of seasoned veterans and newcomers to tell the tale of a showgirl accused of shooting her lover in the Chicago of a century ago. It’s a story loosely based on reality, but the characters are broadly drawn and designed to be satirically entertaining.
Boulter was able to find some really accomplished actors for the principal roles. Roxie Hart, the accused murderess, is ably portrayed by Abby Adams. Her character’s best friend, showgirl Velma Kelly, is brought to life by Katie Hockey.
Hockey is outstanding in her role despite having to dance and walk with a sprained right ankle. If you didn’t see the wrapping around her ankle, you’d never know it had been hurt just a few days ago. Hockey moves her feet and body like a pro and has particularly beautiful hand and arm movements, and she’s a very good singer and convincing actress.
Lawyer Billy Flynn, who tap dances in the Broadway and movie productions, doesn’t dance much at all in the SCP version. But Cameron Darkes-Burkey looks and sounds just right in this role. His big number, “Razzle Dazzle,” is performed with the help of the chorus line of showgirls with big yellow feather fans and nude bodysuits. It’s a fun scene.
A few of the character roles are also performed well in this production. Maggie Turner-Read is a convincing Matron Mama Morton. Stephen Shepherd as the husband Amos Hart really shines in his solo number “Mister Cellophane.” And A.R. Targett is hilarious as the tabloid reporter Mary Sunshine.
The company of women who double as showgirls and a gaggle of reporters is a mixed lot. They’ve had to learn some very intricate dances and some are obviously less comfortable than others doing the movements. Their chance to shine comes in the delightful “Cell Block Tango” number, when they take turns describing the murders that put them behind bars. Here’s where they fall a bit short. They could show some serious attitude and show off their characters as individuals.
This show is a musical, so there’s a lot of music. It’s jazzy and of the period. It’s also rather loud, which is fine when nobody is singing but doesn’t work well as accompaniment. Some sound issues during a rehearsal Wednesday night most likely will have been worked out when the show opens.
Anyone familiar with “Chicago” in its Broadway and movie versions knows that the late choreographer Bob Fosse did some of his best work in this show. Veteran SCP choreographer Pam Bryan wove some of the Fosse elements into the very intricate and complex work she created for this production. Her experience and professionalism are on full display here.
The “Chicago” set is spare, as in the Broadway production, but it does the trick very nicely.
This show is part of the 51st season of Seneca Community Players. Coming during the rest of the season: the musical “Oliver,” the drama “Misery,” and the repeat of a haunted house production in October and participation in the Seneca Falls community celebration of “It’s a Wonderful Life” in December.